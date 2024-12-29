IPS officer Chandan Kumar Jha: From policing to mentoring students to success

JHARKHAND: B-Tech from NIT Calicut, Chandan Kumar Jha worked as a software engineer for a year with an IT company and cleared CAT in 2008. However, he did not opt for a management course and quit his job and moved to Delhi to prepare for the civil services examination. In 2011, he was selected for the Indian Police Services (IPS).

Jha got his first posting as a Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). In 2013, he was posted as Jamshedpur SP, and three years later, he became Gumla SP. In 2018, he served in Chaibasa in the same capacity, after which he was posted as ADC to Governor in 2019-2020.

Then, in April 2020, he served in Bokaro as SP and later became the director of Jharkhand Police Academy in Ranchi in 2023. Currently, he is SP (Special Branch) in the state capital.

Recalling his journey from a student to an IPS officer, Jha said he has been interested in teaching since his childhood and being a bright student, he enjoyed clearing the doubts of the people, be it his peers or juniors. He continued this practice even after joining the civil service, but only on Sundays — the only free day he gets after discharging his policing duty.

“Though I don’t keep a count of it, many of the children whom I have guided have qualified JEE and NEET, which is quite satisfying for me. I have been told through various sources that there are more than 100 students who have qualified for various engineering and medical colleges, who I guided in one way or another,” said the IPS officer. Some students approach me through other mediums, too; I try to be available for them as much as I can, he added.

It all started in 2017 when Jha was posted in Gumla, where he started mentoring students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations.