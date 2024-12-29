IPS officer Chandan Kumar Jha: From policing to mentoring students to success

JHARKHAND: B-Tech from NIT Calicut, Chandan Kumar Jha worked as a software engineer for a year with an IT company and cleared CAT in 2008. However, he did not opt for a management course and quit his job and moved to Delhi to prepare for the civil services examination. In 2011, he was selected for the Indian Police Services (IPS).
Jha got his first posting as a Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). In 2013, he was posted as Jamshedpur SP, and three years later, he became Gumla SP. In 2018, he served in Chaibasa in the same capacity, after which he was posted as ADC to Governor in 2019-2020.
Then, in April 2020, he served in Bokaro as SP and later became the director of Jharkhand Police Academy in Ranchi in 2023. Currently, he is SP (Special Branch) in the state capital.
Recalling his journey from a student to an IPS officer, Jha said he has been interested in teaching since his childhood and being a bright student, he enjoyed clearing the doubts of the people, be it his peers or juniors. He continued this practice even after joining the civil service, but only on Sundays — the only free day he gets after discharging his policing duty.
“Though I don’t keep a count of it, many of the children whom I have guided have qualified JEE and NEET, which is quite satisfying for me. I have been told through various sources that there are more than 100 students who have qualified for various engineering and medical colleges, who I guided in one way or another,” said the IPS officer. Some students approach me through other mediums, too; I try to be available for them as much as I can, he added.
It all started in 2017 when Jha was posted in Gumla, where he started mentoring students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations.
“When I was posted in Gumla in 2017, I used to guide students preparing for IIT and medical for four to five hours whenever I had time, mostly on Sundays. Later, I learned a few of them qualified for engineering and medical colleges, which gave me satisfaction, and I decided to continue teaching the students preparing for entrance examinations,” said Jha. Even when he was the ADC to the Governor for nearly one year, he guided many children in achieving their goals as he was getting more time than other regular postings.
In Bokaro, his efforts sprung even more astounding results. Every Sunday, he used to spend some time with students at Ramrudra High School to clear their doubts.
As a result of this effort, all the children did well in their Class 12 Board papers and many of them also cracked entrance examinations of medical and engineering colleges. This was quite satisfying for him. “When the then education minister Jagannath Mahto got to know about it, he appreciated my efforts and also felicitated me during a programme,” said Jha.
It then became a routine for him. No matter where he is posted, he makes it a point to take out some time for the students and help them achieve their goals.
“Since I have an interest in maths and physics, which were also my optional subjects in civil services examinations, I enjoy teaching these subjects to the children,” said Jha.
It is my way of repaying the society what I have got from it, he added.
Here in Ranchi, too, he has been taking special classes at ‘Akansha—40’, where the Jharkhand government gives free tuition to meritorious but economically backward students.
Jha, who, till now, has stayed away from utilising the internet resources for broader impact, is planning to start online classes in a month or two, so that he may become reachable to more and more children.
The praises from his students speak volumes of his intellect and commitment.
Arnav Kumar, Ramrudra High School topper, said, “Jha sir taught us regularly for six months on every Sunday for at least two to three hours, depending on the subject. It was all due to him that I finished first in my class with 95.6%.”
Students are also fans of his examination acumen, which they found missing in others.
“Unlike the other teachers, Chandan sir’s style of teaching was completely different. He knew exactly what should be taught to pass the tests. I cleared the IIT-JEE because of him,” said Arpit Shankar. Jha sir not only guided the students but also provided study materials, which proved to be quite helpful, he added.
Another student, Richa Rani, who also cracked IIT-JEE in 2021, said, “Chandan sir used to share his personal experiences and give tips on how to clear the exams like IIT-JEE, CAT and UPSC.” It helped us a lot in understanding the basics of preparations for the IIT-JEE, she added.
Locals in Bokaro also appreciated the initiative taken by Jha.
“This is really commendable that despite having a busy schedule, Chandan Kumar Jha used to teach and guide students studying in government schools every Sunday, due to which, many of the students cracked various entrance tests,” said Ashish Sinha, a Bokaro local. He created an example for others that if one is determined enough, he or she can cross any hurdle to serve society, he added.
Jha, who is an IPS of Jharkhand Cadre, originally hails from Madhubani district of Bihar.