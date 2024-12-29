Kashmir’s ‘bee queen’ Saniya Zehra shatters gender barriers in beekeeping

J&K: Mid the verdant valleys of Kashmir, an inspiring tale of entrepreneurship takes shape where 20-year-old Saniya Zehra, a young woman from the outskirts of Srinagar, is challenging gender stereotypes by not only immersing herself in the male-dominated world of beekeeping by building herself a successful business in the field.

She is venturing off the beaten track as she sets up her bee empire, shining the light on a path of determination, resilience, and what women may achieve when they pursue their passions without the burden of societal notions and stereotypes.

Saniya, a resident of Balhama area in peripheries of Srinagar, took to beekeeping from an early age, keenly observing her father as he worked at his bee farm. Like any young girl, Saniya too was afraid of the bee sting and would shoo them away when they got too close. But this fear only filled her with a sense of fascination and respect for the little creatures, sowing the seeds for an endeavour that would later define her livelihood.

Her father turned a guide and mentor for her and with the support of her parents, Saniya eventually set foot in a profession earlier regarded as a male enterprise. “Initially I worked with papa; then I decided to go out on my own, starting with 35 colonies and an 80% subsidy from the government. I received a Rs 1.12 lakh subsidy on setting up 35 bee colonies. I used the money to purchase more colonies,” Saniya says.

In merely four years, Saniya through her hard work and passion has turned into a successful beekeeper. Now she manages over 650 bee colonies, selling organic honey locally and internationally. She is perhaps the first girl to enter the beekeeping profession and is now known as Kashmir’s “Bee Queen”

“When I was young, I used to be very afraid of bee stings,” Saniya fondly recollects. “Now, it’s the sting that motivates me, keeping me interested in the profession, pushing me to do more”.