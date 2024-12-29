Military diplomacy: Indian Navy’s third warship visits Casablanca within a year

“During the two-day visit, the Tushil crew would engage with the Royal Moroccan Navy personnel at the functional level, host distinguished senior officials and other guests towards furthering naval cooperation, diplomatic ties and fostering goodwill. Thereafter, both the navies will engage in a Passage Exercise at sea to improve interoperability and share the best practices,” the Navy said.

“In the past 12 months, three Indian naval ships — Tabar, Tarkash and Sumedha — visited Casablanca, significantly elevating mutual trust and interoperability,” the Navy said.

India-Morocco relations go back to the 14th century when famous traveller and writer Ibn Batuta came to India. Joint Working Groups meet regularly to strengthen bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, Indian Army’s Gorkha Rifles tropps left for Nepal on Saturday to participate in a joint military exercise. “The exercise, Surya Kiran, will be conducted in Saljhandi, Nepal from December 31 to January 13. The Nepal Army contingent will be represented by the Srijung Battalion,” the Army said.