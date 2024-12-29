Multi-disaster response vehicle at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: As part of Mahakumbh preparations, a state-of-the-art Multi-disaster response vehicle has been deployed to enhance safety and disaster readiness at the mela arena.

Equipped with advanced tools, the facility aims at ensuring a streamlined and seamless emergency management during the event. The multi-disaster response vehicle features a victim location camera and various state-of-the-art tools for efficient disaster response, ensuring the safety of devotees attending the Mahakumbh.

According to Mahakumbh’s Nodal and Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, the vehicle features state-of-the-art equipment capable of handling situations ranging from natural disasters to road accidents.

It includes a lifting bag with a capacity of 10 to 20 tonnes, enabling the rescue of individuals buried under debris, and specialised machines to lift and move heavy objects weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with tools to cut and spread through strong debris during emergencies. The victim location camera is particularly effective in locating individuals trapped in collapsed structures. An inbuilt generator ensures the seamless operation of electronic equipment, even in challenging conditions.

To ensure the safety of rescuers, the vehicle is stocked with protective gear such as life jackets, life rings, and life buoys.

A temperature-measuring device further enhances its utility by providing accurate temperature readings during fire incidents. Sharma said that the deployment of the multi-disaster response vehicle would significantly assist the administration in managing potential emergencies during the Mahakumbh.

The vehicle will serve not only during the Mela but also in other disaster management operations in the state.

The Mahakumbh mela administration has put in place a three-level intelligence system in a move to bolster security for the pilgrims. Besides checkpoints set up for the verification of visitors before entering the mela arena, underwater drones have been be deployed at Sangam to monitor underwater activities round the clock, officials said.