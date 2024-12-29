Over 18L gave up citizenships in 13 years: Government

NEW DELHI: More than 18 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship in the last 13 years, opting for nationality of 135 countries, according to government data presented in the Rajya Sabha.

The countries that opted for citizenship include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Fiji, Myanmar, Thailand, Namibia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, which significantly lag behind India in terms of development and global influence.

Other countries that emerged as popular choices included the US, Canada, Russia, China, Egypt, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, the UK, Turkey, the UAE and Vietnam.

According to the data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a record 2,25,620 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2022, followed closely by 2,16,219 in 2023. From 2015 to 2023, more than 12 lakh people decided to give up their Indian nationality and acquire citizenships of other nations.