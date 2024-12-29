PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai: Love-game and match point

They say marriages are made in heaven. This surely matches one. By the admission of the bride and groom, it did bloom on a flight, mid-air.

When PV Sindhu ended her campaign at the Paris Olympics, it was far from ideal. She lost in the first knockout game of the event. After winning two back-to-back medals at the Olympics (Rio and Tokyo), this came as a big setback. Yet she looked composed meeting the assembled media, answering questions with her hallmark calmness. There was no inkling of an impending wedding bell. All she wanted was to take a break and then think about the future.

Just like her incredible retrievals from insane angles and corners, no one saw this coming. Like her drop shots, this was deceptive. About four months ago, Sindhu surprised the world when she announced her marriage through a social media post.

The curiosity grew when the name of the fiance was announced. It was not some celebrity but an IT professional. Venkata Datta Sai is not from sports background either. By his own admission, managing the Delhi Capitals, the IPL team while working with JSW, was the closest he had come to sports. But as Sindhu’s online post says quoting Khalil Gibran, “When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself.” Love it is then.

Just weeks before the announcement, the double Olympic medallist unveiled the new logo of Posidex Technologies, where her now husband is an executive director. He is the son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, managing director at Posidex and a former member of the Indian Revenue Service.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana told this newspaper that the two families were friends and had known each other for a long time. The company where Sai works deals in customer master data management solutions for leading banks and non-banking financial institutions.