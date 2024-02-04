65,000 ‘ghost patients’ went for tests at Delhi's Mohalla clinics

NEW DELHI: The Anti Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) investigation into fake test on ghost patient scam at Mohalla Clinics has revealed a deep nexus between government officials and the laboratories.

The preliminary inquiry showed that during February and December last year, as many as 65,000 diagnostic tests were found to be fake or manipulated. Moreover, 63% of patient registered with the labs confessed of not getting any tests done or even visitin any Mohalla clinic.

According to the probe documents, two private labs—Agilus Diagnostics Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare – conducted nearly 22 lakh tests during February-December, 2023, out of which 65,000 were found to be fake while the labs were paid Rs 4.63 crore by the government for the same.

The cost of conducting different tests at Mohalla clinics varied from Rs 100 to Rs 300.