BJP and Congress go to drawing boards for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: With an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, held crucial brainstorming meets at their Madhya Pradesh headquarters in Bhopal on Saturday.

The BJP’s meeting while focusing on increasing overall vote share to 68-70% and by 10% on each polling booth to win all 29 seats, changed the jurisdictional regions of the recently appointed seven Lok Sabha cluster in-charges.

On the other hand, around two km away at the state Congress HQ, the three-members strong screening committee for LS polls after meeting with state leadership, agreed in principle for a 50-50 mix of experienced and young leaders as candidates for the 29 LS seats of the state.