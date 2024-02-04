Buzz on Rajya Sabha ticket to Sonia Gandhi, Raghuram Rajan

NEW DELHI: With the deadline for filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections approaching, speculation is rife on former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan entering the fray.

Congress sources hinted that Sonia may take the Upper House route to continue in Parliament if she doesn’t contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Her presence in Parliament is crucial for the beleaguered party, which is looking to increase its tally against the BJP-led NDA in 2024 elections. However, there is no clarity on whether she will contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, the constituency she currently represents.

The RS elections for 56 seats across 15 states will be held on February 27 and nominations have to be filed by February 15.