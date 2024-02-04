Champai Soren: An accidental chief minister

Saraikela, located on the banks of the Kharkai river in southern in Jharkhand, is known for Chhau dance. Barely 135km from state capital Ranchi, the Saraikela-Kharsawan district is also known for the diminutive Champai Soren (78), the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who replaced Hemant Soren after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering case.

Champai is often clad in loose shirt-pants and chappals, and is very close to the Soren family. A dedicated party worker, his elevation is attributed to his proximity with JMM patriarch ‘Guruji’ Shibu Soren, Hemant’s father. Popularly known as ‘Jharkhand Tiger,’ he is also called ‘Hanuman’ of Shibu Soren. Champai’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that whoever approaches him for help never returns empty-handed.

His stature within JMM was clearly visible when Hemant was seen touching his feet on several occasions. Hemant’s wife, while attending the legislature party meeting at CM’s house on January 30, was also seen taking his blessings.