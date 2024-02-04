Jamia Millia Islamia set to get new V-C by month-end

NEW DELHI: The search committee constituted to shortlist the names for Jamia Millia Islamia University’s Vice Chancellor held its first meeting on January 31. The next meeting on February 15 will shortlist 20 names and the they will be called for an interaction, sources said on Thursday. Sources shared that the JMI is likely to get the V-C by this month.

It was on January 10 when this newspaper reported that the education ministry has appointed the chairman of the three-member search committee for the purspose.

The committee will be responsible for reviewing the profiles of the applicants and shortlist the candidates.

Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of Jamia Millia Islamia Act. Three shortlisted names will be finally sent to the ministry out of which one will be appointed as the Vice Chancellor.