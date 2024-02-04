Lost & recovered: 'Jewel Thief' & many classics

NEW DELHI : Jewel Thief was almost lost; the reels of the 1967 suspense thriller starring Dev Anand lost the colours. The restoration was seemingly impossible. The original camera negatives of 1970 Bengali drama, Pratidwandi, directed by legendary Satyajit Ray were in possession of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI). It had some scenes missing as emulsion on the reels peeled off.

Good news is that a team of experts set up under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) meticulously worked on the available ‘elements’ to bring these films back to life.

“Given the damage Jewel Thief was almost unrecoverable. The print was subjected to lots of testing to get the best results because it is very difficult to work with the colour-faded films. The team worked hard to get the original colours when the film was released in 1967,” said an official of National Film Development Corporation of India-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) associated with the mission.