'These are not local polls, common goal is to fight BJP': Congress tells Mamata

NEW DELHI: Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s jibe that Congress will “not even win 40 seats” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and its ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a “mere photo op to appease Muslim votes,” the grand-old party on Saturday said the general elections are not “local-level polls” and taking on the BJP should be the priority of all parties.

“We should realise these (LS polls) are not local-level elections. The main agenda is to fight the BJP... We are assuming that Mamata Banerjee is still part of the INDIA bloc, a group of 27 parties. Her priority, she claims, is to fight the BJP. Our priority is also to fight the BJP. I think it is better if we all come together,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to media.