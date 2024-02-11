Akhilesh refusing to visit Ayodhya for votes, says Yogi

LUCKNOW: Delivering the concluding speech, which was replete with religious rhetoric in the state assembly before it was adjourned sine die on Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath took potshots on Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav for refusing Assembly speaker’s invitation to see the newly consecrated Ram Lalla in Ayodhya visit on Sunday.

He was responding to Akhilesh’s missive against politics on Lord Ram. The SP chief had said during his speech that politics should not be done over Lord Ram .

The CM said that Lord Ram was his faith, he had always been relevant to him and would always remain so.“Not for us but for you (Akhilesh Yadav) Lord Ram certainly is a matter of politics. You are refusing to visit Ayodhya due to the fear of a vote bank drifting away,” said Yogi while addressing Akhilesh Yadav.

He continued his onslaught on the Samajwadi Party chief by accusing his party’s government of getting the Hindu shrines in Kashi and Mathura locked and inaccessible to devotees to keep its vote bank intact. “You got Kashi and Mathura locked, we got the locks opened,” said the CM.

He even açcused Yadav of having pushed the state to poverty during his tenure as UP CM. “In the five years of your tenure, you gave a failed state but we made it a secure state. You looted millions and we will give the state one trillion,” he said addressing Yadav. In his address, the CM said Yadav had problems with the fact that India had become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“He has doubts that the country has become the fifth largest economy, he also has a problem that Uttar Pradesh becomes number one,” he said.