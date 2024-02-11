All milk dairies in Indore asked to install fat-checking machines

BHOPAL: Already declared India’s cleanest city for seven straight years, Indore is now gearing up to ensure that its residents get unadulterated/uncontaminated and quality milk.

The Indore district administration on Friday decided to make the installation of Fat Checking Machines compulsory at all dairies across the district – to ensure that the residents get the best quality milk from each dairy anywhere in the city.

“It has been decided that all dairies in Indore, which are selling milk to customers, will have to compulsorily install Fat Checking Machines. Soon a prohibitory order in this regard will be issued by the district administration under Section 144 CrPc,” Indore district collector Ashish Singh told this newspaper on Saturday.

“All consumers/customers buying milk directly from dairies have the right to know about the actual quality/fat content of the milk they are buying. The use of Fat Checking Machine or Milk Fat Analyzer machines at all diaries directly selling milk to consumers will help the consumers to make informed decisions on whether to buy milk from a particular dairy or not, based on the results shown by the machines,” Singh added.