All milk dairies in Indore asked to install fat-checking machines

BHOPAL: Already declared India’s cleanest city for seven straight years, Indore is now gearing up to ensure that its residents get unadulterated/uncontaminated and quality milk.
The Indore district administration on Friday decided to make the installation of Fat Checking Machines compulsory at all dairies across the district – to ensure that the residents get the best quality milk from each dairy anywhere in the city.
“It has been decided that all dairies in Indore, which are selling milk to customers, will have to compulsorily install Fat Checking Machines. Soon a prohibitory order in this regard will be issued by the district administration under Section 144 CrPc,” Indore district collector Ashish Singh told this newspaper on Saturday.
“All consumers/customers buying milk directly from dairies have the right to know about the actual quality/fat content of the milk they are buying. The use of Fat Checking Machine or Milk Fat Analyzer machines at all diaries directly selling milk to consumers will help the consumers to make informed decisions on whether to buy milk from a particular dairy or not, based on the results shown by the machines,” Singh added.
However, the Indore district administration has yet to fix a deadline for the installation of the Milk Fat Check Machines at all dairies.
According to informed sources, Indore houses around 1,500 milk dairies, which will have to compulsorily display the results of the Milk Fat Check on the dedicated machines.
Importantly, the dairies source the milk from villages of Indore and neighbouring districts. The milk sourced from farmers is collected at Collection Centers and only after the Fat Check of the collected milk samples, is the milk transported to the dairies to prevent adulteration of milk. But despite the existing practice, the food department has been receiving complaints from consumers about adulteration.
On Friday, the Indore district administration also decided to draw a detailed database of all the shops operating in the city’s famous food lane – the Sarafa Night Food Market.
“The detailed database will cover all possible details of each shop, particularly since how long those shops have been operating and what is being dished out by them. The database will be developed through a comprehensive survey which will go a long way to ensure safe food,” Singh maintained.
Quality matters
