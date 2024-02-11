Another jolt to INDIA, AAP to contest alone from all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

Kejriwal took a dig at the Congress and SAD, saying neither the Akalis nor Congress took any step for the well-being of the people in their party rules. “If I ask you today, in 75 years, the Congress ruled for so many years, tell me one good work the Congress has done. You will not remember. If I ask you Akali Dal ruled for so many years, tell me one good work the Akali Dal has done, you will not remember,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal’s announcement will add to the turmoil in the opposition bloc. TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has already said her party would go it alone in the state for LS polls.

Mann said the centre has adopted a hostile attitude against all non-BJP-ruled states. He blamed the Centre for the now-scrapped farm laws, adding that the BJP continues with the hostile attitude by stalling funds meant for various welfare schemes in Punjab.

To contest in 13 seats

Punjab CM Mann said that candidates for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats will be announced by month-end