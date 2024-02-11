Another jolt to INDIA, AAP to contest alone from all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In yet another setback to the Opposition INDIA bloc post Nitish Kumar’s somersault, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone seat of Chandigarh UT. It virtually closes all doors for the laboured projection of the Congress-AAP alliance in the state.
Kejriwal was addressing a rally at Khanna, a town known for the grain market in Ludhiana district, on the launch of the party’s free ration scheme. “Bless AAP with a victory on all 14 seats of Punjab and Chandigarh the way you did in the Assembly polls two years back by AAP victory in 92 out of the 117 Punjab Assembly seats,” Kejriwal said.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said party candidates will be announced by the end of this month. About a month back, Mann had let it be known that the ruling AAP will contest all seats in Punjab.
Kejriwal took a dig at the Congress and SAD, saying neither the Akalis nor Congress took any step for the well-being of the people in their party rules. “If I ask you today, in 75 years, the Congress ruled for so many years, tell me one good work the Congress has done. You will not remember. If I ask you Akali Dal ruled for so many years, tell me one good work the Akali Dal has done, you will not remember,” said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal’s announcement will add to the turmoil in the opposition bloc. TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has already said her party would go it alone in the state for LS polls.
Mann said the centre has adopted a hostile attitude against all non-BJP-ruled states. He blamed the Centre for the now-scrapped farm laws, adding that the BJP continues with the hostile attitude by stalling funds meant for various welfare schemes in Punjab.
