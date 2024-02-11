Dalits, tribals key gainers of Modi’s guarantee: Prime Minister

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, that Dalits, OBCs, and tribal families are the primary beneficiaries of every assistance scheme initiated by the government. He was addressing an event ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat’ via video conferencing in Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said, “The benefit of the schemes is reaching everyone without any discrimination. Modi has stood guarantee for those who had no guarantee”.

“Mudra Yojna is one such scheme where entrepreneurs from all communities can obtain collateral-free loans. Similarly, Vishwakarma and street sellers were provided with financial resources and training. Dalits, OBCs, and tribal families are the biggest beneficiaries of such schemes,” said Modi.

“If anyone has benefited the most from Modi’s guarantee, it is these families,” he added.

The PM said the construction of homes for the poor is taking place at a rapid pace when compared to the pre-2014 era. The PM also spoke about the meagre funding for the construction of houses for the poor and the leakages in the form of commissions during earlier times. “Today houses for the poor are getting made. Earlier, money given for homes for the poor was little, and even then, middlemen would take cuts. Now they (beneficiaries) get it directly in their bank accounts,” the Prime Minister said.