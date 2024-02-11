Delhi: Behind the scenes

AIIMS in a fix over conducting inquiry against officer

Two administrative departments of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are in discord over the matter of an official accused of “taking bribes to provide preferred accommodation” to the faculty and staff of the institute. The officer is posted at the estate department of the institute. While the vigilance department is willing to conduct an inquiry, the estate department has refused it citing that the investigation doesn’t come under the purview of Central Civil Services (CCS) rules. Meanwhile, the vigilance department is repeatedly sending reminders to the estate department to conduct an inquiry and share the details. The accused officer continues to discharge duty.

Pollution vs tree felling: Study on managing both

As polluted air always keeps city roads under its cover, recently, the Delhi Transport Department conducted a workshop—Safer Delhi through Road Safety Clubs—where IIT professors threw light over air pollution. The workshop emphasised the vital role of systemic changes and strict enforcement. Notably, the Delhi High Court on Friday while seeking a “comprehensive plan” from the Delhi government for the transplantation of trees and its success rate so far, observed that infrastructure projects cannot be stopped. The court was dealing with the felling of 10 trees recently for infrastructure development.

Tear gas mock drill makes residents ‘weep’

Several people in North Delhi complained of irritation in their eyes on Saturday triggering panic in the area as the residents thought it was some kind of gas leak. The area included Laxminagar and Geeta Colony flyover. When contacted, both the police and fire department denied any incident of gas leak. However, a senior officer said the police conducted an anti-riot mock drill in the Yamuna Khadar area given farmers’ protest. It is being suspected that the police personnel were practising on how to use tear gas to disperse unruly mobs. The locals confused it with a suspected gas leak which was nothing but tear gas shells that made people ‘weep’.

Contributed by Ashish Srivastava , Jaison Wilson, Ujwal Jalali