‘Delhi markets, mandis will be free of single-use plastics’: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will emphasize on making the five largest weekly markets and ‘mandis’ in the national capital free from single-use plastic (SUP) in each zone, apart from local shopping centres/neighborhood markets, officials said on Saturday. Cloth bags made by Tihar inmates and plogging drives with area councillors will be conducted throughout the city, officials added.

“Plogging drives will be conducted in localities... cloth bag distribution initiative to be held during the campaign. These cloth bags have been made Tihar Jail inmates and it’s an ode to the solemnity of the campaign,” said an official.

Officials also said the campaign will include the installation of Plastic Bottle Crusher Machines and cloth bag vending machines at prominent marketplaces, along with reinvigorated operations of RRR (Reduce-Resuse-Recycle) Centres and the establishment of new such centres around Zero Waste Colonies. Besides, educational institutions will also be roped in to spread awareness against the usage of single-use plastics.

“Pop-up stores in low-income neighbourhoods will be established for distribution of the collected material. Weekly plastic collection through designated vehicle shall be arranged. The city will see a series of beautiful wall art which will not only add to the beauty and aesthetics of the city but also inspire the public to quit use of single-use plastic. Mapping of all plastic-related infrastructure is being done so that the public can access them without any hassle,” a statement said.

The MCD has launched the second edition of its ‘100 Days to Beat Plastic Campaign’ this month, to continue till June 5, World Environment Day. Officials said a detailed action plan has been formulated for the successful execution of the campaign with the target to make MCD areas plastic-free.