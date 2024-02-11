The Sunday Standard

Editors Guild condemns attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle’s car

It also highlighted the registration of FIR against Wagle, expressing deep concerns about the “misuse of criminal laws against journalists as a means to intimidate and harass them.”
State BJP workers allegedly damaged the car of senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune
State BJP workers allegedly damaged the car of senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in PuneScreengrab
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India condemned the attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune on Saturday and voiced concerns over the police’s decision to file a case against him for a controversial remark. Simultaneously, the Congress commented that the incident indicated the breakdown of the rule of law in Maharashtra.

The assault took place a day after Wagle’s car was reportedly attacked while he was on his way to a public meeting, allegedly by BJP workers protesting his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and L K Advani following the latter’s Bharat Ratna award. Consequently, the police filed a case against some BJP workers.

“The Editors Guild calls upon the administration in Pune and the Maharashtra government to hold the responsible parties accountable,” stated the Guild in a release issued from the national capital. It also highlighted the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against Wagle, expressing deep concerns about the “misuse of criminal laws against journalists as a means to intimidate and harass them.”

Editors Guild
journalist attacked
Nikhil Wagle

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com