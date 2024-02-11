Illuminating Lives in Punjab

PUNJAB: In the heart of Chandigarh, amidst the academic halls of Panjab University, resides a beacon of hope, compassion, and unwavering dedication, Dr Monica M Singh. Beyond the confines of conventional academia, Dr Singh transcends the boundaries of her role as a professor, embodying the spirit of empathy and empowerment.

For over a decade, Dr Singh has graced the corridors of Panjab University, imparting knowledge not only through textbooks but through transformative actions that ripple through communities.

With a background steeped in service, her journey began long before her tenure in academia, with over 13 years of service to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Her canvas of compassion extends far and wide, particularly touching the lives of women from the Gujjar community. Recognizing the intrinsic potential within these women, she spearheaded vocational training initiatives, igniting flames of financial independence amidst economic disparity.

From stitching schools that serve as avenues for economic empowerment to health awareness camps that nurture holistic well-being, Dr Singh’s endeavours have woven a tapestry of resilience and hope within the fabric of society.