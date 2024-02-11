Illuminating Lives in Punjab

PUNJAB: In the heart of Chandigarh, amidst the academic halls of Panjab University, resides a beacon of hope, compassion, and unwavering dedication, Dr Monica M Singh. Beyond the confines of conventional academia, Dr Singh transcends the boundaries of her role as a professor, embodying the spirit of empathy and empowerment.
For over a decade, Dr Singh has graced the corridors of Panjab University, imparting knowledge not only through textbooks but through transformative actions that ripple through communities.
With a background steeped in service, her journey began long before her tenure in academia, with over 13 years of service to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Her canvas of compassion extends far and wide, particularly touching the lives of women from the Gujjar community. Recognizing the intrinsic potential within these women, she spearheaded vocational training initiatives, igniting flames of financial independence amidst economic disparity.
From stitching schools that serve as avenues for economic empowerment to health awareness camps that nurture holistic well-being, Dr Singh’s endeavours have woven a tapestry of resilience and hope within the fabric of society.
Beyond the realms of research papers and lecture halls, Dr Singh’s commitment to inclusivity knows no bounds. Venturing into the heart of marginalised communities, she has delicately addressed the socio-economic factors and health concerns that often lurk in the shadows of neglect.
Through meticulous research and hands-on engagement, she has uplifted the voices of minority women, empowering them to navigate the labyrinth of societal challenges with dignity and grace.
In the verdant villages of Punjab and Haryana, her initiatives have blossomed, nurturing seeds of self-reliance and empowerment among the Gujjar and Muslim women.
From Kansal village to the bustling streets of SBS Nagar, her legacy is etched in the success stories of women who have transcended barriers, ascending to positions of prominence in government and civil administration
However, Dr Singh’s impact extends far beyond geographical boundaries. In the bustling city of Pune, Maharashtra, she has orchestrated symphonies of change, orchestrating sensitization programs that resonate with the heartbeat of the Muslim community.
Through her advocacy and research, she has bridged the gap between policy and reality, ensuring that marginalised women are not mere statistics but architects of their destiny.
The accolades she has garnered, from the prestigious Mother Teresa Award to her association with esteemed organizations, bear testament to her unwavering commitment to serve humanity.
Yet, amidst the accolades and recognition, Dr Singh remains grounded, her feet firmly rooted in the soil of empathy and compassion.
As she traverses the corridors of academia, Dr Singh’s mantra echoes through the annals of time – “With extensive grassroots experience, I believe in action-oriented research that should be beneficial to every section of society.”
In her pursuit of knowledge, she embodies the essence of compassion, lighting the path for generations to come.
In the words of Professor Paru Bal Sidhu, Chairperson of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology at Panjab University, Dr Monica Singh is not merely a teacher or researcher; she is a harbinger of change, a champion of empowerment, and a beacon of hope for all.