L-G visits Kirari, anguished over ‘poor’ civic conditions

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited the Kirari area and became “visibly peeved” at seeing overflowing sewers, open manholes, heaps of garbage, potholed-dusty roads in the area, according to Raj Niwas officials.

Starting from Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, the L-G visited different locations in Kirari that are prone to severe waterlogging and filled with heaps of garbage, forcing the residents to live in “unhygienic living conditions”, a senior official at the Raj Niwas said.

“Shocked and anguished over the hellish condition that residents of these areas are forced to live in, the L-G directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies concerned to take immediate steps to improve sanitation in the area within a month,” the official said.

Saxena was “visibly peeved at (seeing) overflowing sewers, open manholes, heaps of garbage, potholed-dusty roads and broken pavements in the area”.

He was informed that a major part of Kirari was low-lying and hence severely prone to waterlogging that forced people to live in “unhygienic conditions due to absence of sewerage system and lack of adequate storm water drainage system”.