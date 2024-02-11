Last five years saw India reform, perform and transform, says Prime Minister

NEW DELHI: Delivering his speech on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the last five years saw the nation reform, perform and transform and move towards “big changes” at a fast pace.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Modi said long awaited decisions were taken during his tenure such as the repeal of Article 370, the passage of women’s reservation bill, new criminal laws and the banning of Triple Talaq.

“During this Lok Sabha’s term, several decisions for which many generations waited for long were taken. I feel that those who drafted the Constitution would bless us for this,” Modi said, adding that game-changing reforms laid the foundation of a strong India.

Speaking about the discussion on the Ram temple’s construction in the Lok Sabha and the House’s adoption of a laudatory resolution, the PM said it will give constitutional strength to the future generations to feel proud of the country’s values. Both Houses passed a resolution terming the construction of the Ram Temple as ushering in a “new era of governance and public welfare”.

Targeting the Opposition, he said, “It is true that not everyone has the capacity for these things. Some people are brave to face it while others run away from the battlefield. But posterity will remember the speeches made today as having sensitivity, resolve and sympathy.”

For generations, people dreamt of one having just Constitution, he said, adding this House made it possible by removing Article 370 that gave special rights. “People in J&K were deprived of justice. By abrogating Article 370, we provided them justice.” said Modi.

“We can say with satisfaction that the work for which many generations waited for centuries was accomplished in the 17th Lok Sabha,” he added.

Next 25 yrs crucial

The next 25 years are crucial for the nation, the PM said, adding the nation has taken the resolve to achieve its dreams. The transgender community, which felt disrespected, has been given an identity, he said