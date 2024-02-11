Maharashtra FB live killing: Fadnavis' ‘get well soon’ message to Uddhav

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray has escalated the war of words by criticising Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, branding him as mentally retarded. This comes in the wake of the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhisekh Ghosalkar.

Thackeray lambasted Fadnavis, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the state’s residents. In response to Thackeray’s statements, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis simply wished him a speedy recovery, refraining from further comment. Thackeray, in his attack on the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government, lamented that criminals seemed to have gained control over the state’s affairs.

Devendra Fadnavis recently stated that if a puppy were to come under a car, the Opposition would demand the Home Minister’s resignation. His choice of words, using a Sanskrit term for ‘dog,’ does not reflect cultured behavior but portrays him as thick-skinned, shameless, and heartless.

As Home Minister, he bears responsibility not only for the loss of human lives but also for the welfare of animals. How can he equate the death of a person like Abhisekh Ghosalkar with that of a dog? He seems to bend over backward to please his superiors in Delhi. We’re left wondering if he’s just a lapdog,” Thackeray remarked.

He further criticized Fadnavis, stating that calling him shameless would be an understatement. Thackeray also accused the Modi government of providing protection to criminals.