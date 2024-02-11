Make use of waste: Flowers grown organically bloom at Bahubali park

NEW DELHI: A flower show of a wide variety of plants, bonsais, tray gardens and garden accessories greet the onlookers in East Delhi’s Bahubali Park with a unique way of promoting gardening without using synthetic products like fertilizers and pesticides.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court inaugurated the 26th Indraprastha flower show which is on the theme “Mera Bharat Mera Maan”, organised by Indraprastha Horticulture Society (IHS).

The flower show, besides the entertainment purpose, educates the people on various environmental concerns of our consumerist society which is growing at an unsustainable pace due to the pressures it creates on the finite resources of our planet, founder of IHS Rachna Jain said.

The IHS has been holding the Annual Flower Show for over two decades. Besides, the plants, gardening material, organic compost, cow dung manure, curios and many other gardening accessories are also available for sale.

“A good way to deal with the waste problem is to switch to garden waste management. Garden waste management has a two pronged benefit; it keeps the surroundings clean and preserves the environment. In the usual course of events, garden waste such as leaves, bark, twigs, branches etc. are dumped into landfills. This not only ends up harming the environment by producing greenhouse gases and polluting ground water, but also breaks the carbon cycle chain, “ Jain says.

On the other hand, composting of garden and kitchen organic waste turns it into a nutrient-rich food for plants and rejuvenates spent soil. Composting is a technique that puts mother nature to work. The organic waste is put in a pit covered with soil for months until it is decomposed by microbes.