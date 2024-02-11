Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple during his two-day visit to UAE

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14. He will also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The Prime Minister will be in the UAE on February 13 and 14.

This will be Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between their countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Modi will also meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE. At his invitation, the Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and will deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.

India and the UAE are among each other’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching about US$ 85 billion in 2022-23. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of FDIs in 2022-23.