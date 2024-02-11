Mumbai Diary

Nawab Malik supports Ajit-led NCP

Following his release on medical bail, NCP MLA Nawab Malik has expressed his support for the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He aims to advance his political career by seeking a seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Malik intends to nominate his daughter, Sana Malik, to contest the state assembly election in his place. However, the BJP, through its indirect high command, opposed such an arrangement under Ajit Pawar’s leadership. Consequently, Ajit Pawar had no choice but to enlist the support of Congress leader Baba Siddique, with the approval of the BJP.

BJP recruits 19 key leaders from Cong

The BJP has successfully recruited over 19 prominent leaders from the Congress, including a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a former Lok Sabha member. They allegedly employed the threat of central agencies and investigations to coerce these leaders. However, these Congress leaders find themselves in a dilemma. On one hand, they wish to avoid imprisonment, but on the other hand, public sentiment favours the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Voters urge their leaders not to join the BJP and to maintain their stance.

BJP faces major challenges in state

Despite fracturing two prominent regional fronts, Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP is encountering significant challenges in Maharashtra. In the latest survey, the Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, is projected to win 20 seats, while the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to secure 30 seats out of Maharashtra’s total of 48 Lok Sabha seats. Despite substantial expenditures on image makeovers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s popularity remains stagnant. His name ranks third from the bottom in the list of popular CMs. Law and order issues, coupled with allegations of misgovernance, are emerging as concerns for ruling party.