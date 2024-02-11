NGT asks panel to check drains into Ganga,Yamuna ahead of Kumbh

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a committee to inspect all the drains joining the Ganga and the Yamuna and all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Prayagraj district on a plea raising concern over pollution of the rivers and how it would affect devotees during the Kumbh Mela, to be held in 2024-2025.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava asked the five-member panel to carry out spot inspection, collect samples of discharged water and conduct sample analysis besides collecting information on the functioning of the STPs. The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel asked the report to be placed before the NGT at least a week before the next hearing.

According to the National Mission for Clean Ganga report, the estimated sewage generation is 500 million litres per day (MLD). The capacity of existing STPs is 340 MLD, but their capacities are stretched to treat up to 533 MLD of sewage.

Pryagraj Mela Pradhikaran said treated water (around 67.82 MLD) is being discharged into the Ganga and the Yamuna, in compliance with the standards for the bathing of pilgrims.