Power corridor: Final day of budget session

RS discusses ram temple

The Rajya Sabha on Saturday held a short discussion on the Ram temple construction and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Speaking during the discussion, BJP national president JP Nadda said that BJP never tried to take any political advantage from the temple, though it was the party’s commitment to complete its construction. On the other hand, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari claimed that the Ram temple had been constructed hundreds of metres away from the actual birthplace of Lord Ram and demanded that an all-party team of parliamentarians be formed to inspect the site. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded late Bal Thackeray’s contribution to the Ram temple movement.

HOUSES ADJOURNED SINE DIE

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament. These were the last sessions of both the Houses before parliamentary elections are announced. While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the 17th Lok Sabha passed 222 bills in the last five years, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the Upper House sat for nine days during this session, dealing with 116 issues of public importance alongside answering 90 starred and 960 unstarred questions of parliamentarians. “Overall productivity stood at 137 per cent,” he said.