‘Ram temple symbol of secularism’: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Terming the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple as a reflection of India’s secular character, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took all sections of the society along on the Ram temple issue.

The minister made the remarks during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Shah said January 22 marked the beginning of the journey of a great India. He added that people’s struggle to construct the Ram temple began in 1528 and the legal battle started in 1858.

The home minister said that in no other country had the majority community waited for so long for a matter related to its faith. “Critics used to mock the BJP over its promises alleging that they were driven by electoral promises. We have fulfilled all our promises, such as banning triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370. The BJP and its leader Modi do what they say,” Shah said.

The journey that started on January 22 will be carried forward, he said, adding that the Modi government will come back to power in 2024 after the general elections.