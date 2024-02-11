Scuffle on JNU campus ahead of Students Union polls

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out late Friday night between RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-backed groups on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University during a meeting on students’ union polls, with both sides claiming some of their members were injured. There was no immediate reaction from the JNU administration.

The student groups clashed during the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) at the Sabarmati dhaba to elect members of the election commission for the 2024 JNUSU polls.

Left-affiliated Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) alleged ABVP members obstructed the UGBM by encroaching upon the dais and heckling council members.

In videos shared by both groups on social media, union members belonging to the two sides can be seen arguing and sloganeering as university security personnel try to control the situation.

“In response to the JNU administration’s announcement of the start of the JNUSU elections for 2023-2024, the ABVP teamed up with the administration to obstruct the UGBM,” the DSF said in a statement.

The SFI claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was attacked by ABVP students and that water was thrown at her during the ruckus. The ABVP said its secretary Vikas Patel was allegedly attacked by DSF activists. Another student, Prashanto Bagchi, was also thrashed, it added.