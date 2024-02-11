Tribals may be exempted from Assam UCC list

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is gearing up to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The state cabinet, which met on Saturday, discussed the issue.

However, the government did not share any details. Asked about UCC, the state’s irrigation minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told journalists, “We discuss many things (in Cabinet meetings) but until a decision is made, we cannot disclose anything.”

Earlier in the day, he had stated the Cabinet meeting was called for an in-depth discussion of the UCC’s different perspectives.

He had also said that the government would soon come up with a bill to introduce UCC. He hinted that there could be some relaxation in the UCC for the tribals. Sources said the government might introduce a UCC bill in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Minority-based opposition party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) described UCC as “anti-Quran”.

“UCC is anti-Quran, anti-Hadish, anti-Islam, anti-Hindu and anti-Christian. It is against all religions and communities,” AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal told journalists.