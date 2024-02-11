Tulips in seven colours line up Lutyen’s roads

NEW DELHI: The second edition of the Tulip festival was inaugurated by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday where an exhibition has been organised to show the history and journey of Tulips from Holland to India.

“Under the Tulip Festival 2024, NDMC put up an exhibition near Tulip Flower Beds in the Diplomatic area of Chanakyapuri near the Sudan Embassy to depict the history of Tulips as well as the journey from Holland to Lutyens’ Delhi. The exhibition also displayed the qualities and properties of different types of Tulips,” the council said in a statement.

“Hundreds of school students participated in the Tulip walk and witnessed the exhibition. Mr. Ishtiayak from ‘Give Me Tree Trust’ explained about the Tulip history and journey to students and also interacted with the students on their curiosity about the Tulip. The students enjoyed the Tulip Festival at Shanti Path and the nearby area of Chanakyapuri where different types are blooming,” it added.

The Tulip Festival will run for 12 days with an array of events to celebrate spring season with Tulips, starting with a music concert which was also organised on the day.

Officials said that the Tulip photography competition, Flower Festival, Rose Festival and Food Festival will be organised in the nearly two-week-long festival that will end on February 21.

This year, the council has planted over 2,00,000 tulip bulbs in seven colors in parks, lawns, roundabouts, and along sidewalks of the Lutyens zone. The visitors will be welcomed with white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple, black and yellow-red tulips.

Officials said the NDMC plans to preserve bulbs from this year’s harvest to reduce production costs in the future.