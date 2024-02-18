29 injured in Delhi as temporary tent for wedding event at JLN stadium collapses

NEW DELHI : At least 29 people were injured after a temporary tent, installed for a wedding ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city, collapsed on Saturday. Most of the injured were working under the tent when it collapsed, the police said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said they received a call at 11.21 am about the collapse of a pandal (temporary structure) at the JLN stadium, after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“When the firemen reached the spot, they found that a temporary tent erected at Gate No 2 had collapsed,” said Garg. The police also arrived at the spot and 29 people were pulled out of the collapsed structure.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said that the structure was put up for a wedding. Out of the 29 injured, he said 18 were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and 11 are being treated at Safdarjung hospital. One of the injured admitted in AIIMS had to undergo a surgery. “No casualties have been reported,” he added.