Heavy rains in plains, western Himalayas predicted for 6 days

NEW DELHI : In view of a fresh western disturbance predicted to bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms and snowfall over western Himalayas and the plains of northwest India for the next six days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for northern states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

The weather events will likely bring fairly widespread moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the western Himalayan region, and hailstorms in various other places till February 22. The IMD has issued an advisory that warns of disruption of electricity and landslides in hilly areas, as well as road blockages, washing out of roads and bridges, and flooding in low-lying areas.

The special IMD advisory also suggested precautionary measures such as avoiding underpasses, low-lying areas and kutcha houses. The agricultural scientists are, meanwhile, worried about the standing wheat crop, as intense rains would adversely impact them.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, director of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, said that the current wheat crop requires less rainfall and no thunderstorm. “Our standing wheat crop can tolerate up to moderate rainfall,” Singh said, adding, “We need to look into the details of which areas of crops are in which stage. Intense rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms would not augur well for the crops.”