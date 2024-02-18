Kamal Nath in Delhi amid buzz on joining BJP

BHOPAL : Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his first-time MP son Nakul Nath suddenly flew to New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, further fuelling speculation about the Congress veteran ending his decades-long association with the party and joining the BJP.

However, senior MP Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh and state party chief Jitu Patwari, dubbed the speculation as baseless. Nath has not confirmed the speculation and told journalists in Delhi, “Why are you so excited? You’ll be the first ones to know if anything like what you are saying (joining BJP) happens.”

Sources said the rift between Nath and the party high command, including Rahul Gandhi and those close to him, has widened since the party’s 2023 assembly poll defeat.

Though Nath was in constant touch with Sonia Gandhi and was expecting a Rajya Sabha ticket, the Congress chose state party treasurer and wealthy Yadav politician Ashok Singh as its candidate.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma said, “Only three things matter in politics — Maan, Samman aur Swabhiman (respect and self-pride). When these are hurt, a leader is bound to take a major political decision.”