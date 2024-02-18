Modi drills 370 into party, gears it up for polls

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to add sentimental value to the party’s target of winning 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Winning 370 seats would be a tribute to party idealogue Dr Syama Prasad Mukharjee who made the ultimate sacrifice for the abrogation of Article 370 and preserving Bharat’s unity and integrity,” Modi said. He was addressing a gathering of his party’s national office-bearers prior to the commencement of their two-day national council meet here.

The Modi government had read down Article 370 that gave special status to J&K, in August 2019.

Modi urged the office-bearers to intensify the party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign around its pro-poor work and the country’s development, informing the people as how his government removed Article 370, acted for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, brought the bills for ensuring reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections and did a lot of pro-people welfare works in the last 10 years.

In a post on X later, Modi said, “Addressed the @BJP4India National Office Bearers. Complimented every Party Karyakarta for their exceptional efforts to serve people. Discussed ways to deepen our Party’s grassroots level connect across all sections of society. Over the last decade, BJP has made a mark as a party of development and good governance. Our schemes, initiatives and reforms have transformed several lives.”