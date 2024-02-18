Nitish Kumar to probe ‘irregularities’ in Tejashwi’s depts

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would probe the irregularities that allegedly took place during previous grand alliance (GA) government.

Responding to media queries, Nitish said that he came to know about irregularities committed by many departments during the previous government when JD(U) shared its power with RJD and Congress. “Agar gadbadi huee hai toh janch hogi (If irregularities have been committed, they will be probed),” he said.

Nitish has already asked the officials concerned to review the decisions taken by departments headed by former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and two other ministers — Ramanand Yadav and Lalit Yadav. On Friday, cabinet secretariat department issued a letter asking the officials concerned to review the decisions taken by health, road construction, urban development and housing, rural works departments etc during the previous ‘mahagathbandhan’ government in the state.

Besides, the government has asked the officials to review decisions taken in public health and engineering department, mines and geology department during the 17-month grand alliance.

Meanwhile, economic offences unit (EOU), an anti-corruption wing of Bihar police, has been asked to probe the allegations of horse trading by Opposition leaders ahead of trust vote of the newly formed NDA.

Review decisions

