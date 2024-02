TIRUMALA : Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, will extend support to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in managing the devotee rush at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On the request of the management, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, along with his assistant, arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Experts from the TTD engineering department in New Delhi will also join him.

Soon after reaching the temple town, Dharma Reddy and his team offered prayers to Ram Lalla. They will inspect the facilities at the temple in the days to come.

The executive officer is also likely to prepare a detailed report on the establishment of queue lines, and their management at the Ram Mandir so that devotees can have a quick and comfortable darshan.

Speaking to TNIE, TTD superintending engineer P Jagadeeswar Reddy said, “The TTD executive officer had received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office, requesting him to assist the Ayodhya temple trust to set up a better queue line management system in a bid to improve the existing infrastructure to manage the crowd effectively. On the directions of the TTD EO, I have arrived in Ayodhya and have been studying the system here.”

Ayodhya has been witnessing a significant surge in pilgrims since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

TTD has good track record of crowd management

The launch of special trains from across the country has added to the influx in the temple town. On an average, 80,000 devotees offer prayers at the Srivari temple daily, making it one of the most-visited pilgrim centres in the country. The TTD has a proven track record of effective crowd management during festivals, when the pilgrim influx runs into several lakhs.

Representatives of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Dr Anil Mishra, Gopal, Jagadish, Girish Sahasra Bhojani and Raghavulu, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national secretary DSN Murthy, TTD technical adviser G Ramachandra Reddy, and others were present.