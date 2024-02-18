Walk through past: Month-long tourism fest begins, discover Delhi's rich heritage

“The effort of the Delhi Tourism Department is that whenever a foreign visitor comes to our country, they should spend a substantial amount of time appreciating the beauty and heritage of Delhi. The Tourism Department of Delhi has initiated a series of Heritage Walks, in which the historical stories related to about 50 different historical sites in Delhi will be shared with tourists and the people of Delhi and the nation,” he said. Saying that the capital has hidden stories, Bharadwaj said that not everyone is aware of stories such as Delhi being established 7 times and destroyed 7 times, and such historical stories will be shared with people.

The festival features a range of walking tours that aim to encapsulate the rich historical and cultural fabric of Delhi.

Guided exploration

The month-long festival beckons enthusiasts and tourists to join the guided exploration of Delhi’s historic marvels, culinary delights, and architectural splendours.

The inaugural walk was launched at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The guided walks will be conducted by historians, scholars, storytellers or guides licensed by the Ministry of Tourism.