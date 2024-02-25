Ahmedabad Diary: AAP state chief Isudan Gadhvi may contest in by-polls again

Significant political discussions are underway regarding the upcoming by-elections for four vacant seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat president, is considering another run. The by-elections, scheduled alongside the Lok Sabha elections, will fill four seats in the Gujarat assembly. Sources indicate that the Congress and AAP intend to form an alliance for these elections, with Congress agreeing not to contest in Visavdar, leaving the field open for AAP. Isudan Gadhvi, who was defeated by a BJP candidate, is expected to run for the seat in Visavdar.

Clash among Rajkot BJP leaders ahead of PM visit

Tensions flared among Rajkot City BJP leaders ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit on Sunday. A meeting at the mayor’s residence reportedly turned confrontational between the local BJP president and an MLA. Sources claim that City President Mukesh Doshi raised concerns over MLA Darshitaben’s frequent absences. During a gathering that included the organisation’s office bearers, workers, and ward presidents at Mayor Bungalow, Doshi questioned Dr. Darshita Shah, the Rajkot West MLA, about her lack of participation in programs, leading to a dispute.

Controversy surrounds minister’s remarks

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi ignited controversy with his announcement in the Assembly on February 21 that the state had removed 108 Mazars in a crackdown on encroachments. During a plea for the approval of the home department’s budget, Sanghavi highlighted the demolition campaign and raised questions about the sudden appearance of many mazars on the recently renovated grounds of Uparkot Fort in Junagadh. “It is puzzling how these mazars were erected so suddenly at Uparkot,” he remarked. This statement by Sanghavi has drawn criticism from several minority organisations.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com