Climate change could be a reason for fewer avian guests this year in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Due to change in climatic conditions and less snowfall in Europe, besides the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, there has been a 22 per cent decrease in number of migratory birds which visited the Harike Wildlife Sanctuary this year, data shows.

As many as 50,529 migratory birds were spotted this year at the sanctuary, north India’s largest wetland, compared to 65,624 last year, as per the latest bird survey.

But the encouraging fact is that there are rare sightings of water birds and raptors, such as crested serpent eagle and great and black-necked grebe, this year in the six protected wetlands of Punjab.

A total of 114 species of migratory and resident water birds visited the wetlands of the state this season as compared to 107 species last year.

According to the survey conducted by Punjab State forest and wildlife department and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) this year, around 114 species of water birds were recorded from the six protected wetlands of Punjab. The survey was conducted in these protected wetlands of Punjab in January and February 2024. Talking with this newspaper, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab, Dharminder Sharma said, “The change in climatic conditions across the globe and due to late winters, the bird count has come down. Besides there has been less snowfall in Europe as compared to previous years and also the war between Ukraine and Russia might be the reason for migratory birds from those parts of the world choosing other destinations.”