Closed since Feb 17, demand to reopen tourist places in Wayanad intensifies

KALPETTA: Owing to the rise in wild animal attacks in Wayanad, all tourist spots under the forest department in the district were closed until further notice following the death of Paul V P, forest watcher at Kuruva Islands Eco Tourism Centre who was killed in wild elephant attack. However, now the demand to reopen these tourist places is intensifying. Wayanad District Tourist Guides Association complained that many visitors, tourists, including foreigners, had to cancel and return due to closure of tourism centres.

“All the eco-tourism centres under the forest department have been closed in Wayanad since February 17. One of the main tourist attractions, the Banasura Sagar Hydel tourism centre has also not been functioning for past one month due to employees’ strike. Tourists, both foreign and domestic, come to Wayanad to experience the trek, and scenic beauty of waterfalls and forests. Over 150 foreign tourists come to Wayanad in a month, but now many are cancelling their bookings or remain disappointed for not being able to visit the place,” said association secretary Subair Ilakulam.

“We can understand the situation at Kuruva Islands and places where the presence of wild jumbo Belur Makhna is causing tensions. However, important tourist spots like Soochipara waterfalls, Meenmutty waterfalls and Chembra peak, which are not included in the human-wildlife conflict areas, have also been closed down. Hence, authorities should consider reopening other eco-tourism destinations,” said Subair.

Meanwhile, the 12 tourism centres of the District Tourism Promotion Council have also seen a drop in visitors.