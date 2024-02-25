Delhi | Behind the scene: Banquets at Karol Bagh fined for playing loud music

Amid reports of air and noise pollution by bursting of firecrackers during weddings, parties and other ceremonies and playing loud music, recently a plea was filed in the National Green Tribunal citing the violation by banquet halls at Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh area. As per the NGT’s directions, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) inspected the area and found two banquet halls playing music above the permissible limit. The DPCC imposed an environmental damage compensation of Rs 70,000 on two banquet halls under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules, 2000 Noise Rules).

UCMS staff worried about promotions, timely salary

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) staff has expressed displeasure over the recent verdict of the Delhi High Court that the administrative control of the medical college was to be given by the city government. The court underscored the gross inadequate infrastructure at UCMS, which led to poor services.Till now, it was under the dual administration of the city and central government. With the order, the staff is apprehensive about promotions, seniority, service conditions, and timely salary payment. It wants UCMS to be retained by the centre.

Gang of thieves who impersonated Divyangs to steal

People impersonating government officials to cheat gullible citizens of the city to make easy money have often been reported. But what caught the police eye recently was a gang which used to impersonate deaf and mute to target their victims. According to police, the gang used to target houses whewre students were living as tenants for stealing money and other valuables. However, in case of being caught while entering or leaving the place, they used to pose as “deaf and mute” and claimed to be from an NGO and had come for “charity collection”. They even carried one certificate from an unknown NGO showing them as a Divyang person. However, the gang was busted, and four of them landed in the police net.

Contributed by Jaison Wilson, Ashish Srivastava , Ujwal Jalali