Delhi HC imposes Rs 35,000 fine on man posing as Principal Secy to PMO

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea of an accused who allegedly claimed to be the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister for seeking government accommodation, vehicle and darshan arrangements in Tirupati temple.

The court even imposed a Rs 35,000 fine on the accused, identified as Vivek Keshavan. He had approached the HC challenging a trial court order directing the framing of charges against him for an offence punishable under Section 120-B read with Sections 419/420 of IPC (cheating by personation).

“The petitioner shall pay the cost and will be utilised for providing counselling/psychological support to the POCSO victims,” Justice Navin Chawla said. The case relates to Keshavan and co-accused Pramod Kumar Singh for allegedly making calls to several government officials posted at Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board.

In the calls, Singh allegedly posed himself as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office and asked for government vehicles, ccommodation, and darshan facilities.

He claimed an official (Keshavan) would visit and sought arrangements for him. The petitioner argued that he had no role in the case and never called anyone.