Delhi: Rollout of new criminal justice laws on July 1; hit-and-run provision on hold

NEW DELHI: The three criminal law codes — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — would come into force from July 1, the Centre announced on Saturday.

However, the provision related to cases of hit-and-run accidents — sub-section (2) of Section 106 — will be on hold. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (45 of 2023), the central government hereby appoints the 1st day of July, 2024 as the date on which the provisions of the said Sanhita, except the provision of sub-section (2) of section 106, shall come into force.”

The three codes were enacted to overhaul the criminal justice system by replacing the British era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. Passed by Parliament on December 21, the codes got President Draupadi Murmu’s assent on December 25 last year.

The Centre decided not to roll out the hit-and-run provisions in view of the promise it made to truckers. Truckers had staged a strike against stringent punishment for the accident — jail term up to 10 years and fine. Following talks, the government said Section 106 (2) will be implemented only after consulting the All India Motor Transport Congress.