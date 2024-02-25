Farmer stir may continue even after LS code of conduct

CHANDIGARH: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Saturday stated that the Dilli-Chalo march will persist until their demands are met, potentially continuing beyond the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media at the Shambhu border, Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of the KMSC, emphasised the determination of the farmers, stating, “This agitation will continue until our demands are addressed. Should the center accept our demands tomorrow, we will reassess our course of action.”

Addressing concerns about the impending parliamentary elections and the subsequent enforcement of the model code of conduct, Pandher asserted, ‘We are not concerned about the model code of conduct as we are not involved in the distribution of tickets or campaigning at polling booths. Our focus remains on the continuation of the agitation, even amidst the enforcement of the code of conduct.’

In a related development, 27-year-old Preetpal Singh, who sustained severe injuries during the protests at Khanauri, has been transferred to PGI Chandigarh from PGI Rohtak, following a request from Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma to his Haryana counterpart, Sanjeev Kaushal, for custody and further medical treatment.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh confirmed the transfer and assured that Preetpal Singh would receive adequate medical care at PGI Chandigarh, with full support provided to his family.

