Haldwani mastermind, two others held in Delhi

DEHRADUN: The Nainital Police arrested Abdul Malik, the mastermind behind the Banbhoonpura incident in Haldwani of Uttarakhand, in Delhi.

“Malik has been brought to Haldwani for questioning, and will be presented in court afterwards. Two more suspects have been arrested, namely Mohammed Furkan and Mohammed Salim, who were accused of setting fire to the Banbhoonpura police station. So far, 81 rioters have been arrested in connection with this incident,” said Prahlad Narayan Meena, Senior Police Superintendent, Nainital.

The incident in Banbhoonpura took place on the February 8. The administration and police team had gone to remove a madrasa and prayer site built on government land (Nazul). Local people attacked the team with stones and petrol bombs, resulting in more than 250 people getting injured and six people losing their lives.

Police said the place where the municipal corporation and administration had gone to remove encroachments was under the control of Abdul Malik. During the stone pelting and arson that took place at that time, municipal property worth Rs 2.44 crore was damaged, they said.

While the authorities were preparing to tighten the noose around Abdul Malik, his lawyers filed a bail plea in court. This was due for hearing on February 27. However, the police traced his location and arrested him before the hearing.

State police spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharane said, “A reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to the police team for this commendable feat.”