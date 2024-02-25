LS election dates circulating online fake, says ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Saturday junked a viral WhatsApp message announcing the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, saying it was “fake”.

In a post on micro-blogging site X, the apex election body said, “A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Fact check: The message is fake. No dates have been announced so far by the ECI. The Election Schedule is announced by the commission through a press conference.”

Earlier on Friday, reports quoting sources claimed that the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 after March 13.

Currently, the election commission teams are touring across states to assess the election preparedness, and are expected to conclude the exercise by March 13.