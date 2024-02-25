No permission for ABVP talk: JNU hostel prez

NEW DELHI: A JNU hostel president on Saturday issued a notice alleging that ABVP has circulated a poster to organise a talk on the reality of political violence against women in West Bengal, without permission.

Shreya Nikose, president of the Shipra Hostel said, “A talk on shattering silence: unveiling the reality of political violence against women in West Bengal’ is being organized in the hostel mess. I want to put on record that as per the rules, the conduct of any such event in a hostel mess requires the permission of the President and Wardens of respective hostels.”

She added, “No such permission was taken and thereby the organisers are trying to intrude into the autonomy and administrative affairs of the hostel and trying to undermine the agency of the residents for the use of the hostel mess.”

The notice read, “The ABVP is trying to set a wrong precedent through such acts. This bypassing of the procedure by the organizers where they did not involve the hostel representatives in the decision making process regarding the use of hostel premises is highly condemnable.”

The hostel officials demanded that the JNU administration should take note of such blatant flouting of rules and ensure that no such events are held without due consideration with the hostel representatives.